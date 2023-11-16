SDNU urges MoE to consider amending 2024/2025 academic calendar to accommodate Gawai

SIBU (Nov 16): Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) has urged the Ministry of Education (MoE) to consider amending the 2024/2025 academic calendar regarding the first term school holidays from May 25 to June 2.

Its chairman Chambai Lindong said SDNU is of the view that the academic calendar should take into account the voice of the Dayak community in Sarawak.

“Next year Gawai Dayak is celebrated in Sarawak on June 1 and June 2, and the 2024/2-25 academic calendar will definitely have various implications for the community since Dayaks are the majority race in Sarawak,” he said in a statement.

Chambai said it is customary for the Sarawak government to give extra holiday if a holiday falls on a Sunday, in this instance June 3, 2024 as June 2, 2024 is a Sunday.

“As a non-governmental organisation, it is our responsibility to bring the voice of the community to the authorities for action and further consideration.”

Chambai asserted that the majority of the Dayak community feel it is necessary to amend the academic calendar for next year because the Dayak community celebrates Gawai Dayak at their longhouse which is usually located outside the city and in the countryside.

“Travel takes time and students who stay in dormitories and schools in rural areas also need time to return to their longhouse and vice versa.”

He said teachers and staff will also need to go back to their longhouse to celebrate the festival with their families and they need to return to the school one day before the term resumes, to do some preparation and other tasks.

The short holiday for Gawai Dayak will also have an impact on Dayaks working and living in the Peninsula and Sabah as it would be a rush for them to return to Sarawak to celebrate the festival and then go back to their workplaces.

“This is because they need to return to work earlier due to their children’s schooling schedule.”

To avoid a recurrence, SDNU also hoped MoE will discuss with the state Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development on school holidays.