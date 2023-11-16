Thursday, November 16
Serian cops nab two men over viral video of road rage

By Jeremy Veno on Crime, Sarawak
A screengrab of the dashcam footage shows the elderly man (centre) trying to break the altercation between the two men.

KUCHING (Nov 16): The Serian police have arrested two male drivers following a dashcam footage that was widely shared on WhatsApp showed them confronting each other at a traffic light intersection near the Serian Community Park on Nov 14.

Serian district police chief DSP Aswandy Anis in a statement today said the suspects were also seen armed with a knife and a machete in the footage, as well as an elderly trying to break-up the altercation.

“A police report has been received of the incident and both of them have since been arrested to assist in the investigation,” said Aswandy.

On that note, he advised the public to avoid any confrontations and adhere to traffic regulations as well as remaining courteous on the road.

He also warned that carrying dangerous weapons may result in charges under the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958.

“Strict action will be taken against any individual caught causing disturbance within the community,” he added.

