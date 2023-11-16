SMA Cyber Security Awareness Run on Dec 9 calling for entries

KUCHING (Nov 16): Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) is calling on the public to join the SMA Cyber Security Awareness Run on Dec 9.

The run, set to take place at Padang Merdeka from 6am, is part of SMA Cyber Security Awareness Day, coinciding with Public Service Innovation Month.

A press release said the family-friendly event will offer two categories – a 1.5km family walk and a 5km run.

“The event aims to educate and empower individuals with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the online world securely,” said SMA.

To participate in the SMA Cyber Security Awareness Run, register online at www.gritevent.com/csar2023.

The registration fee is RM10 per participant.

Participants will receive a commemorative medal and an event themed T-shirt.

Additionally, participants will enter a lucky draw with a grand prize of a drone.

SMA Cyber Security Awareness Day will also feature a cyber security exhibition showcasing the efforts of key agencies such as the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and Sarawak Information Systems (Sains).

The exhibition aims to raise awareness of the significance of cyber security in the digital era, covering topics such as safeguarding personal information and ensuring the security of online activities.