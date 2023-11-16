S’wak Health director: Construction of Lubok Antu new health clinic impacted by padi planting at site

KUCHING (Nov 16): Padi planting at the site has caused setbacks in the early stages of the construction of the Lubok Antu Type 4 Health Clinic, said Sarawak Health Department director Dr Ooi Choo Huck.

Dr Ooi was responding to an article titled ‘Penduduk sepatutnya dah menikmati kemudahan klinik kesihatan lebih selesa’ (Residents should already be enjoying more convenient health clinic) published by myMetro on Nov 13.

According to him, construction of the clinic was approved under the 4th Rolling Plan of the 10th Malaysia Plan in 2015, and was managed by the Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR).

The project which had encountered delays attributed to the farming activities was further impacted by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, causing construction work to commence only in early 2020, following government permissions.

“After considering the project’s progress and facing challenges despite granting an extension to the contractor, JKR Sarawak recommended terminating the existing contract, leading to its termination earlier this year,” he said in a statement.

He highlighted that a re-evaluation of the remaining works is underway to determine the latest cost estimates.

“If costs increase, approval from the Ministry of Economy is required, and the re-tendering process can proceed only after obtaining the latest cost estimation,” he added.

Addressing concerns raised in the article, Dr Ooi refuted claims of patients waiting outside in tents.

“The existing Lubok Antu Health Clinic waiting room can accommodate 50 patients, and an additional tent, initially developed as a triage room during the Covid-19 pandemic, is now used as an extra waiting room for 20 patients,” he clarified.

Dr Ooi acknowledged that congestion occurs during peak morning hours and assured that the clinic’s average daily attendance of 136 patients as recorded in 2022 does not exceed the existing Type 5 Health Clinic’s capacity.

Residents seeking information on the project are encouraged to contact the Sri Aman Divisional Health Office or the Sarawak State Health Department.

“If there are any questions regarding the development of this project, the department welcomes residents to obtain such information at the designated health offices,” he added.