Take precautionary measures on sunken roads, poor drainage at Kuching’s Jln Gold Jade

KUCHING (Nov 16): A sinking foundation can be a cause for concern but the coffee shop and stall operators at Jalan Gold Jade here are seemingly unperturbed by the sights of sinking ground and road cracks around the area.

The Borneo Post’s site survey at a coffee shop in the area yesterday observed large surface cracks at the parking and drainage areas of the commercial building.

The coffee shop owner, when asked by The Borneo Post, said the structure of the building remains intact and does not pose a safety risk to the public.

“I think the foundation only started sinking about a year ago but it should not be too much of a concern since the building structure is very much intact,” said the owner, who wished not to be named.

A stall operator, Sylvia, meanwhile, remarked that the building only started to sink after a major flood this year.

“Some parts of the coffee shop will be flooded whenever there is heavy rain but the water will quickly subside after the rain stops,” she said, adding that the local authorities had previously inspected the soil foundation in the area.

“Our customers need not worry about the situation when they dine at our coffee shop,” she assured.

A Malay stall operator at another nearby coffee shop named Kak Maria said she had also noticed the slightly tilted structure of the shoplot buildings but that she did not pay much attention to it.

“Business is as usual for us, and I am not too sure if the relevant authority has been sent here to inspect this area,” she said.