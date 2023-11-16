Two families left homeless after fire destroys house in Niah

MIRI (Nov 16): Ten people from two families were left homeless today after a fire destroyed a double-storey house in Suai, Niah in a fire.

Batu Niah Fire and Rescue (Bomba) station chief Rary Binjie in a statement said that they received a distress call on the fire at 3.26pm.

“Upon receiving the call, a team of nine personnel rushed to the scene located 10km from the station.

“At the scene, the operation commander reported that the fire involved a semi-permanent double-storey house which was already 80 per cent destroyed,” he said.

Rary said the team immediately put out the fire and managed to contain it at 5.20pm. The operation ended at 5.30pm.

He added that the cause of fire and damages are still under investigation. No casualties were reported from the incident.