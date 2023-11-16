Uggah: Setting up of flood relief centres across Sarawak in progress

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Nov 16): Temporary flood evacuation centres are being set up throughout Sarawak starting this month, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah, who is also the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, said the state has been warned by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) of the heavy rain and possible floods in the early stage of the Northeast Monsoon from this month until January.

“In Sarawak, there are usually floods in January and February, but we have to be ready because we have been warned that it will happen as early as November this year. So we are getting ready,” he said.

“Apart from getting the evacuation centres ready, we are also stocking up on dry food supplies for the evacuated flood victims so they will still have food. That’s the concept,” he said when met by reporters at an event at Kuching-Samarahan Expressway here today.

The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), he urged, needs to make swift, wise decisions in the event of a flash flood and in some circumstances where the authorities have yet to arrive at the location.

“For that matter, SDMC has made an announcement for all divisional and district committees including government agencies to be all prepared to be mobilised,” he said.

The CERTs, he added, were also set up in some rural areas consisting of local community leaders whose tasks are to handle the situation prior to the arrival of the authorities.

“If there are sick victims, the rural CERTs need to take appropriate action and also make reports at the Resident’s office on the flood situation in their area,” he said.

SDMC in its earlier report on Tuesday said 154 flood-prone areas have been identified all across Sarawak, with significant heavy rains expected to last till March next year.

High tides are also expected in the South China Sea during the period which would pose a risk to small boats.