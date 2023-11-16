Wan Junaidi pays tribute to the late Lihan Jok

KUCHING (Nov 16): The legacy of former Telang Usan assemblyman, the late Datuk Lihan Jok, will be remembered with great respect, said Senate President Tan Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

Paying tribute to the late Lihan who passed away today, Wan Junaidi Lihan will be deeply missed by his loved ones.

“May his family and loved ones find solace during this difficult time.”

“I extend my heartfelt condolences and profound sympathy to the family on the sombre occasion of the passing of Datuk Lihan Jok, a distinguished individual who served with utmost dedication as the two terms assemblyman of Telang Usan and as a two-term Senator of Dewan Negara, elected by the State assembly,” he said in a statement today.

“His commitment to public service, marked by tireless dedication, has left an indelible mark on his community,” he added.

The late Datuk Lihan, a Kayan from Long Bedian, Ulu Sungai Apoh in Baram, was not only a good politician but also an active and dedicated social worker, said Wan Junaidi.

“His impact was significant, notably as the prime mover in unifying all Orang Ulu associations under the Federation of Orang Ulu Associations of Sarawak Malaysia (Forum), of which he served as the president.

“Having known him since 2001, when he was elected to the State Legislative Assembly of Sarawak, I will always remember Datuk Lihan Jok as a respectful, gentle, and polite person,” he said.