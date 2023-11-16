Woman in Kuching fined for making false police report of being sexually assaulted

KUCHING (Nov 16): A woman has been fined RM1,500 today by the Magistrate’s Court today after she pleaded guilty to having lodged a false police report claiming she was sexually assaulted at a Batu Kawa hotel on Oct 30.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi also ordered the accused, Ayu Abdullah, 25, to face a three-month imprisonment in default of the fine.

According to the charge sheet, Ayu filed the false police report on Oct 30 around 10.37pm at the Kota Sentosa police station.

The charge against her was framed under Section 182 of the Penal Code which carries a penalty of imprisonment for up to six months, a fine of up to RM2,000, or both.

According to the case facts, Ayu filed the police report alleging that she was sexually assaulted by a 51-year-old hotel worker in a hotel room on Oct 30.

Investigations later showed that she had not only fabricated the report but had also admitted to allowing the hotel worker access into her room.

It was also learnt that Ayu filed the police report after she was discovered by her husband at the hotel.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted while the accused was not represented by a legal counsel.