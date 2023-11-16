(UPDATED) Woman killed, motorcyclist hurt after crash on Jln Batu Kawa

KUCHING (Nov 16): A woman pillion rider was killed while a male motorcyclist suffered lacerations to the head after a crash on Jalan Batu Kawa here today.

The hurt motorcyclist claimed that he was trying to avoid a vehicle coming out of a junction before losing control of his machine and crashed onto the side of the road.

It is believed that the woman pillion rider was was flung off the machine due to the impact of the crash, where she landed inside a monsoon drain.

It was learnt that the woman is the motorcyclist’s sister-in-law and both were from Kampung Sinar Budi Baru.

The motorcyclist has been brought to the Sarawak General Hospital by an ambulance.

Personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) and the police were also at the scene retrieving the woman’s body which was in the monsoon drain.