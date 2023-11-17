Anwar speaks on Gaza at Apec leaders meet in US, stuns member economies

SAN FRANCISCO (Nov 16): Walking the talk, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today voiced out about the bloodbath that is happening in the Gaza Strip amid Israel’s relentless air and ground attack.

”What’s happening in Gaza is clearly an abandonment of moral responsibility which allows massive destruction to happen and resulted in climate calamity,” he lamented at the Apec Economic Leaders’ Informal Dialogue and Working Lunch in the presence of US President Joe Biden and the rest of the leaders from member economies.

The attack has killed more than 11,000 Palestinians, including over 7,800 women and children, while over 29,000 others have been injured to date.

Since his presence in San Francisco, Anwar has highlighted the humanitarian crisis in Palestine.

“The humanitarian crisis in Palestine is poised to affect not just Palestine or the broader Middle East, but also leave an imprint on global relations for many years to come.”

These are blatant violations of international law, he said earlier in the week at a special lecture entitled: ”Super Power Rivalry and Rising Tensions in the Asia Pacific,” at the University of California.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, also said that developed nations need to do more to bear responsibility and assist developing countries in energy transition.

Currently, the developing economies and emerging economies are not getting the right support that is required for the energy transition from developed nations.

“Ensuring a fair and equitable transition is crucial.”

Malaysia, he said, is one of only 17 recognised mega-diverse countries – a critical position in pursuing global sustainability and fight against climate change.

“Malaysia produces 0.658 per cent of global greenhouse emissions – about 2/3 of a per cent. But climate change raises the risk of displacing up to a quarter of our population if little or nothing is done.”

He said Putrajaya is transforming its economy and investing in a cleaner, greener future, including through the National Energy Transition Roadmap.

The national oil company, Petronas, has also committed to a clear pathway towards net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The Prime Minister commended Biden and President Xi Jinping for their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of Apec, as he stressed that China-US engagement is key for the future of Apec. – Bernama