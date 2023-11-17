Awg Tengah: 1,118,851 ha of NCR land surveyed under new initiative

LUNDU (Nov 17): A total of 1,118,851 hectares (2.76 million acres) of native customary rights (NCR) land in Sarawak have been surveyed since the implementation of the state government’s new NCR land survey initiative in 2010.

This was revealed by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan when officiating at the presentation of land titles at Lundu Community Hall yesterday.

According to him, of the NCR land surveyed as of October 31 this year, 867,516 hectares or 2.14 million acres had already been gazetted.

“From 2010 to 31 October 2023, the Sarawak Land and Survey Department successfully measured the perimeter of approximately 1,118,851 hectares (2.76 million acres) of land in the entire state of Sarawak.

“Of that total, 867,516 hectares or 2.14 million acres have already been gazetted. Imagine how much land we measure through the NCR Land new initiative,” he said.

Awang Tengah said the new initiative has enabled the land survey works to be carried out faster.

He explained the survey works are being done in two phases, considering the vast and scattered land area.

“The first phase involves perimeter measurement and gazetting under Section 6 of the State Land Code as a Bumiputera Communal Reserve (Agriculture), while the second phase involves the measurement of individual lots and the issuance of land titles under Section 18 of the same Code.

“I have instructed the Land and Survey Department not to focus on just one area, but to do it comprehensively involving the entire state,” he said.

Awang Tengah also elaborated that these measurement works are not done randomly, but instead involve those agencies who have extensive knowledge on the matter.

“They will discuss and have a dialogue first because there are parties who claim a larger area than they should. So through this meeting, we want to give an explanation through the existing evidence.

“If there is evidence submitted in line with the application, then it will be continued. For that, I want to emphasise that this measurement is not done at will, but instead we hold a discussion first before implementing it,” he said.

Awang Tengah also assured that this measurement work is a continuous effort.

“For that, we call on community leaders and village leaders (KMKK), elected representatives, and those related to continue to work with the departments involved to complete the land survey work.

“This is the commitment of the Sarawak government. It is the responsibility of KMKK and the people’s representatives to work with the Land and Survey Department to ensure that the land survey in the village area is completed,” he added.