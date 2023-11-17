Bukit Assek rep: Rising cost of living, food price a pressing issue

SIBU (Nov 17): Sarawakians are more concerned of the rising cost of living now, said Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng.

“Now many people have to do two jobs or get part-time jobs to meet their families’ daily needs, thus, the federal government ought to effectively tackle this issue,” he said.

He told this to reporters after presenting some 57 food baskets to members of the Sarawak Central Region Single Mothers Association (Pitwits) at a ceremony held at Sarawak United People’s Party Service Centre Bukit Assek here, yesterday.

Organised by the Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) Bukit Assek branch, the initiative aimed to alleviate the burden on the vulnerable groups.

“Fortunately, food, beverages, telecommunications and other things that are mainly consumer-oriented will not be affected by the federal government’s plans to increase the rate of service tax from 6 per cent to 8 per cent,” he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when presenting Budget 2024 in the Dewan Rakyat on Oct 13 stated that several tax reform measures would be implemented next year to expand the national income base and at the same time not burden the majority of the people.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the government plans to increase the service tax rate from 6 per cent to 8 per cent and this does not include services such as food and beverages, and telecommunications.