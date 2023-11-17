Dayak National Congress strongly against accepting Palestinian refugees into Sarawak

KUCHING (Nov 17): Dayak National Congress (DNC) strongly opposes the entry of Palestinian refugees seeking refuge in Sarawak, following the conflict in the Middle East.

In voicing their strong opposition to the possibility, DNC publicity chief Dr Kennedy Paing noted that Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) was reported to have said many Palestinians are likely to seek refuge in Malaysia, and there have been strong sentiments against sending Palestinian refugees to Sarawak.

In this regard, Kennedy said DNC stands firmly with other NGOs who have declared their stand.

“This was reasserted and justified by Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, when he stressed that Sarawak does not need to accept refugees particularly from countries known for violence, anger, and hatred.

“As a federal minister and the secretary general of Gabungan Parti Sarawak, Nanta’s stand has to be taken seriously though some said what he stressed was his personal opinion but what matters most is the majority of the people, NGOs and political parties are with him,” he said in a statement.

Elaborating further, Kennedy said as an NGO with fundamental Dayak outlook and interest, DNC is voicing the community’s concern on the possibility of the influx of Palestinian refugees into Sarawak’s social fabric which can cause disturbances and polarisation, and is unacceptable.

“We do not want Sarawak to pay a heavy price for this later as exemplified by what had happened in our neighbouring state.

“Sarawak should look into prioritising the wellbeing of her own people and ensure the sustainable development of the state.

“Sarawak has lots of her own poor to take care of, not only amongst the rural populace and the town squatters but the homeless and the stateless who are suffering silently in the dark, not to mention other social issues,” he said.

In expressing DNC’s opposition to accepting Palestinian refugees, Kennedy said the government should take a closer look at the current policies adopted by some of the Gulf Arab countries which, till today, still refuse to accept Palestinian refugees.

On a related issue, Kennedy said it is unbecoming of Pemuda Umno chief, Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh, to have the audacity to demand public apology from Nanta and to retract his words for exercising his sovereign rights.

“Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi has no reason and no body to apologise to. It is Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh who should apologise to Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi and the people of Sarawak for not knowing the sensitivity of the people of Sarawak.

“Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh and Pemuda Umno should respect the autonomy of Sarawak’s administration. Interference in the internal affairs of Sarawak undermines the principles of federalism and hampers the efficient governance of our state.

“Sarawak has her own unique set of challenges and priorities, and it is crucial that decisions regarding the administration of the state are made by those who understand the local context and can best serve the interest of the people,” he said.

Instead of interference, Kennedy said the DNC encourages constructive engagement and collaboration between Petra Jaya and Putrajaya to address the common concerns and work towards the collective development of Malaysia as a whole.

“By respecting the autonomy of Sarawak and fostering cooperation we can build a stronger and a more harmonious nation called Malaysia Madani.

“To conclude, DNC strongly urges the state government to listen to the voices of the people who are strongly against accepting Palestinian refugees into Sarawak shores.

“As Sarawak is now aggressively pursuing her state’s rights and regional issues, this is the time for her to demonstrate she meant business, after all autonomy on immigration is with Sarawak,” he added.