Deputy Minister: MoT intends to continue Flysiswa flight subsidy next year

KUCHING (Nov 17): The federal Ministry of Transport (MoT) intends to continue the ‘Flysiswa’ assistance initiative into the upcoming year.

Deputy Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah, said the initiative is expected to benefit more than 56,000 students enrolled in public universities across the country.

“We are hopeful to secure the necessary budget to continue this initiative and reach the targeted number of 56,000 students next year,” he spoke at a press conference after launching the radar system at Kuching International Airport (KIA) today.

Highlighting the one-off nature of the assistance provided by Flysiswa, he emphasised the need for continued support, enabling students to plan their flights effectively.

“This initiative is especially crucial for students travelling between the peninsula states and the Borneo states, facilitating their travel arrangements during holidays.

“Our goal is to ensure that our youth can plan their trips back home and enjoy the benefits of this assistance,” he added.

Addressing concerns over recent airfare increases, as reported in several news portals, Hasbi said that such changes were the result of factors such as current foreign exchange (forex) conditions and rising fuel costs.

“As mentioned in the parliament recently, our aviation sector is affected by the current forex situation and the increased costs of aviation fuel. These are contributing factors to the adjustments in airfares,” he said.

When asked about potential solutions to mitigate the impact of rising airfares, Hasbi mentioned the government’s commitment to addressing the issue.

“Insha’Allah, during festive seasons and other significant periods, we are exploring incentives that could be provided to tackle issues beyond our control.

“We understand the challenges and are actively considering measures to alleviate the burden on travellers,” he added.