Federal Transport Ministry urged to address high airfares, monitor services of airlines

MIRI (Nov 17): The federal Ministry of Transport should monitor and look into unacceptable airfares and services of airlines, said SUPP Youth Publicity and Information secretary Kelvin Hii.

Expressing concerns about the fluctuating airfares between East Malaysia and West Malaysia in a statement yesterday, he said the prices can be exorbitant, especially during holidays while airlines occasionally cancelled or altered flight schedules, causing inconvenience to travellers.

Urging the Ministry of Transport to monitor ticket prices and ensure reasonable rates along with improved services, he said it had previously implemented favourable pricing policies during festive seasons.

“This indicates that the ministry has the authority to regulate airfares but there is a need for consistent monitoring of airfares, preventing unjustified fare increases and ensuring fair pricing for travellers, particularly for those in East Malaysia who heavily rely on air travel to West Malaysia or abroad,” he said.

Significant disparities in airfares for flights within East Malaysia, he pointed out, had led to some people travelling to another district for cheaper flights, despite the additional time and cost involved.

The cessation of operations by MYAirline and reductions in routes by AirAsia, he added, means limited travel options for the public.

“Flight schedule changes and cancellations have added to the inconvenience, especially for East Malaysian travellers connecting to Kuala Lumpur for further flights.

“These issues not only cause inconvenience to citizens but also impact the tourism industry, potentially eroding confidence in the country’s air travel services,” he said.