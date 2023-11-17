Friday, November 17
‘Flora and Fauna of Borneo’ exhibition features Sibu artist Ricky Hii Soon Foo

By Betrisianini Bakit on Sarawak
P1: Hii speaks during the opening ceremony of the exhibition. – Photo from Facebook/Pustaka Negeri Sarawak, Sibu

SIBU (Nov 17): Pustaka Negeri Sarawak, Sibu is holding its Sarawakiana Exhibition ‘Flora and Fauna of Borneo’ featuring artist Ricky Hii Soon Foo.

Visitors can view 15 artworks by the Sibu-Hong Kong Art Gallery artist from 10am to 5pm daily at the library until Nov 30.

The artworks feature the beautiful flora and fauna of Borneo.

“The artworks presented are exclusively created through oil painting techniques on canvas surfaces.

“For anyone seeking information on Hii’s artistic creations, we cordially invite you to visit our exhibition located at the exhibition area, Level 1,” said a statement from the library.

The opening ceremony for the exhibition was held on Wednesday.

During the ceremony, the Sibu Contemporary Art Association handed over three copies of its catalogue of artworks by members for the Pustaka Negeri Sarawak publications collection.

Members of the public are seen at the exhibition. – Photo from Facebook/Pustaka Negeri Sarawak, Sibu

