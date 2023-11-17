In Mukah, sales of fresh chicken at low prices in Rahmah Sales starting today

MUKAH (Nov 17): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Costs of Living (KPDN) has included Rahmah Ayam Sales as part of the Rahmah Sales programme (PJR), starting today from 9am to 1pm.

KPDN Sarawak director Matthew Dominic Barin said the programme is being implemented to cushion the economic burden on retailers following the floating of chicken prices on Nov 1.

“Chicken is an essential item and a daily necessity, and through such a move, we hope to ease the burden on the retailers and the challenging times they encounter,” he added.

Matthew was speaking to reporters after touring Mukah 101 Superman Speedmart, which participated in the programme.

He said the supermarket was again chosen as one the of the KPDN’s strategic partners in Mukah to implement PJR.

Touching on PJR, Matthew said it is a programme offering daily necessities to the local community at affordable prices.

“It also aims to help revive the economy and assist the people in weathering their difficult times brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

PJR is a collaboration between industry players in the retail sector, such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, that offers price savings on daily necessities ranging from 10 to 30 per cent cheaper than the local market prices.

Also present was Sarawak KPDN enforcement officer Robin Emerson Empurai.