Kuching International Airport now equipped with state-of-the-art radar system

KUCHING (Nov 17): Kuching International Airport (KIA) made a major stride towards bolstering aviation safety and airport operational capabilities with the launching of a state-of-the-art radar system at the airport today.

Launched by federal Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah, the radar system is part of the comprehensive project to replace and upgrade the Air Traffic Management System in the Kota Kinabalu Flight Information Region (KKFIR), covering Sabah and Sarawak.

“With the improved quality of air traffic management, the aviation industry in Sarawak can rapidly advance, contributing to economic, commercial and tourism competitiveness in line with the government’s aspirations.

“Under the KKFIR project, the government has allocated RM183 million to install advanced air traffic equipment, including Primary Surveillance Radar/Secondary Surveillance Radar (PSR/SSR) and Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B),” Hasbi said in his officiating speech.

The project, falling under the 11th Malaysia Plan (RMKe-11), aims to complete the radar surveillance network, particularly radar coverage in Kuching and comprehensive airspace coverage in Sarawak.

“This radar data is also shared by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) with the Royal Malaysian Air Force (TUDM), responsible for ensuring the airspace in Sabah and Sarawak is secure from external intrusions,” added Hasbi.

Elaborating further, Hasbi said the scope of the KKFIR project include the replacement of radars in Kuching and Kota Kinabalu, communication equipment in Miri, and the automation of air traffic management in the control towers of Kuching, Kota Kinabalu, Sibu, Tawau and Miri.

“These projects demonstrate the government’s commitment to ensuring high-impact outcomes for the people of Sarawak and the public at large,” he added.

On a related matter, Hasbi informed that KIA is one of six internationally designated airports in Malaysia and the fourth busiest after Kuala Lumpur, Kota Kinabalu and Penang.

“Air transportation is a major mode of transport in Sarawak, with KIA handling approximately 34,534 aircraft movements until September 30 this year, including 2,574 international flights and 31,960 domestic flights,” he said.