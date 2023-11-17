Mahathir’s remark can damage harmony – LDP

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 17): Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) secretary general Datuk Chin Shu Ying has slammed former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s call that non-Malays in the country should have been assimilated into the Malay community.

He said Dr Mahathir’s prejudicial and biased remark could damage harmony in the country.

Chin said that when commenting on the ex-prime minister’s statement in the Keluar Sekejap podcast, where Dr Mahathir claimed that the Chinese immigrants in the past refused to assimilate to Malay culture.

Dr Mahathir also emphasized the need for Malays to keep up with the times and insisted that the Chinese and Indians should be assimilated to Malay culture.

Chin pointed out that the large numbers of non-Malays before Malaya achieved independence were strongly against assimilation to the local culture.

Nevertheless, he said some non-Malays have assimilated to the local culture, such as the Baba Nyonya and Chetti in Malacca, which proved that assimilation had already taken place in the early years.

“Isn’t the assimilation of the Chinese and Indians after the formation of Malaysia considered a form of colonization?

“If Tun Mahathir believes that there is a lack of racial unity or certain ethnic group is being marginalized, why do these issues do not exist in East Malaysia and Singapore?”

He said the issue of divisiveness and racial marginalization are stirred up by politicians like Dr Mahathir, who always resort to inciting ethno-nationalist sentiments during election periods.

Chin said Dr Mahathir had mentioned that the non-Malays wanted to preserve their culture from their original country in the podcast session, but that is irrelevant to patriotism and assimilation.

He said many government policies, resource allocation, talent management and employment opportunities are often reserved for bumiputeras.

He added that the majority of bumiputera ministers prefer to send their children abroad for further studies, where they will continue to stay on to work after graduation.

“Tun M has governed our country for 22 years and yet failed to allocate the country’s resources appropriately.

“Even if the Malaysian Chinese agree to be assimilated, they may not receive equal treatment in politics, economy, education and other aspects.”

Chin stressed that Malaysia is a multicultural country which should not force its citizens to assimilate to another culture or identify as another race.

Although Islam is the official religion of Malaysia, he said people of other religions could practise their faith peacefully in the country.

Similarly, he said people in this country are free to use their own languages even though Bahasa Melayu is the official language.

He said the Federal Constitution does not state forced assimilation, but rather encourages peaceful and harmonious co-existence.

“We do not need to emulate India, Thailand or other countries.

“On the contrary, they envy the Malaysian Chinese because we are able to preserve our own culture and Chinese name, which equips us with the ability to communicate globally.”