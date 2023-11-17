Malaysia, Vietnam agree to address illegal fishing, discuss South China Sea issue

SAN FRANCISCO (Nov 17): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Vietnam’s President Vo Van Thuong have agreed to increase cooperation to address illegal fishing in Malaysian waters.

“(Malaysia) seek continued cooperation and commitment from Vietnam in combating illegal fishing in Malaysian waters (involving over 1,000 vessels and 10,000 crew since 2006),” said Anwar after a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting here yesterday.

He said both leaders also discussed the issue with regard to the South China Sea, and agreed to fully adhere to the Declaration of Conduct on the South China Sea as well as call for an effective Code of Conduct of the South China Sea.

Also present during the meeting were Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, Malaysia’s Ambassador to the United States Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz and Member of Parliament, Sim Tze Tzin.

Apart from discussing ways to increase bilateral trade and enhance bilateral cooperation, Anwar said he also extended an invitation to the Vietnamese President to undertake a State Visit to Malaysia sometime next year.

Hanoi is Malaysia’s 12th largest trading partner globally, and it is also the country’s fourth largest trading partner in Asean after Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand.

In 2022, total bilateral trade increased by 16.4 per cent to US$19.44 billion (RM90.83 billion) from US$16.7 billion (RM78.03 billion) in 2021.

In terms of investments, Malaysia is Vietnam’s 10th largest investor after Singapore and Thailand.

Vietnam, on the other hand, requested Malaysia to facilitate halal products from Vietnam and to cooperate on halal certification.

Hanoi also thanked Malaysia for training its officials under the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme.

“Vietnam proposed sister-city cooperation between Vietnam and Malaysian cities,” said Anwar.

Both leaders also reaffirmed Asean unity and reiterated support for Laos’ chairmanship of Asean next year. — Bernama