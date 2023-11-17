MetMalaysia issues continuous rain alert for Sabah, three other states

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 17): The Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued a continuous rain alert for four states, effective from today until Nov 20.

In a statement, MetMalaysia identified the affected states as Sabah, Terengganu, Kelantan and Pahang.

In Sabah, the warning is for the West Coast (Ranau and Kota Belud), Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan) and Kudat.

In other states, the warning is for the whole of Terengganu; the districts of Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai in Kelantan; and Jerantut, Maran, Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin in Pahang.

Heavy rain and floods are customary during the North-East Monsoon period, spanning from November to March. – Bernama