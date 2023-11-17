MetMalaysia reports earthquakes in the Philippines, Indonesia and Myanmar

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 17): The Malaysian Meteorological Department today reported the occurrence of three earthquakes, each in the Philippines, Indonesia, and Myanmar.

In a statement, MetMalaysia said an earthquake measuring 7.0 on the Richter scale occurred in Mindanao in the Philippines at 4.14pm, at a depth of 71km some 102km southeast of Koronadal City.

In a separate statement, it said an earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale occurred at 11.02am in Papua, Indonesia, at a depth of 53km some 236km west of Jayapura.

It also said that an earthquake meauring 5.3 on the Richter scale occurred in Myanmar at 9.37am, at a depth of 12km some 237km southeast of Lashio.

MetMalaysia said the earthquakes did not pose any tsunami threat to Malaysia. – Bernama