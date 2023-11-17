MMEA detains Indonesian crew, fishing boats off Bintulu

KUCHING (Nov 17): Nine Indonesian crew members have been detained by the Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) for fishing in Sarawakian waters.

They were found some 110 nautical miles northwest off of Tanjong Kidurong in Bintulu around 6.05am on Nov 14.

MMEA Sarawak director First Admiral Zin Azman Md Yunus in a statement said they have also seized three fishing boats used by the suspects.

“All of the suspects including their skipper are aged between 22 and 45 years-old. All have been brought to the Tun Abang Salahuddin Maritime Complex Jetty for further action,” said Zin.

He said checks on the crew – three on each boat – showed that none of them were able to produce any valid travelling documents or fishing permits.

He said the fishing boats believed to be made in Indonesia, also did not show any registration numbers.

The case is being investigated under Section 15(1) of the Fisheries Act 1985 and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, he added.

On that note, Zin Azman said he is appalled with Indonesian fishing boats blatantly entering Malaysian waters which is far beyond the national border.

“MMEA will not compromise, and firm action will be taken against any foreign fishing boats entering and engaging in unauthorised fishing activities,” he warned.

Any information on criminal activities or emergency incidents at sea can be reported to the Sarawak Maritime Operations Center at 082-432544 or MERS 999.