Nanta denies rift with Abd Karim, urges supporters not to get worked up by Palestinian refugees issue

KUCHING (Nov 17): Federal Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi has denied there is a rift between him and Minister of Tourism, Creative Talent and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Kapit MP said his comments in the media over the possibility of the Malaysian government taking in Palestinian refugees into Sarawak, which led to opposing remarks by Abdul Karim, should not be blown out of proportion.

Nanta, who is Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) secretary-general, said this after welcoming Abdul Karim, who is PBB Vice president, and Satok assemblyman and PBB deputy secretary-general Datuk Ibrahim Baki, to his home here.

“It should not lead to anything serious. But it was sensitive because we have people surrounding us, so we have to come to a point sometime to offer our views. We, however, did not want this to blow up and become worse,” he said.

Suggesting him and Abdul Karim are “brothers”, Nanta said they have to protect the harmony of party leadership, especially the stature of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Nanta said Sarawak is doing very well, and he and Abdul Karim have no intention to jeopardise the stability of the party or that of the state government.

They also have no intention to disrupt the racial harmony in Sarawak, he added.

A planned gathering by supporters at the Kapit Town Square for tomorrow to protest Abdul Karim’s statement on Palestinian refugees had been cancelled following advice from the police.

On that, Nanta said the state government has heard their views loud and clear, and he thanked the supporters for their concerns and support.

“YB Abdul Karim is also our leader in Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS). Therefore, there is no need to hold the gathering to blow up the issue). And to those who are also outside GPS, please hear me so that we all can live in peace and harmony,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abdul Karim also denied that there is a rift between him and Nanta, stressing that the issue was nothing serious.

“In fact, he (Nanta) is my senior in school. The issue is nothing serious, which can cause division. The party and state government is bigger than anyone of us. PBB must be guarded,” he said.

He also said racial harmony among Dayak, Malay, Melanau, and Chinese must be maintained at all times and not to be divided by some quarters with ill intention.

“As it is, we are always together,” he said.

On another note, they also discussed on the three-day state level Youth Day in Kapit slated for Dec 1 to 3 next month during the meeting.

Abdul Karim, who is Asajaya assemblyman, said Kapit has been chosen as the venue for the Youth Day because it is now accessible compared to not so long ago when logistics was a problem.

He also said that he will be visiting a traditional longhouse there to ascertain if it could be a potential tourist product and be gazetted as a heritage building.

Abdul Karim, who is also Minister for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development, expected thousands of youth to converge in Kapit for the programme.