New scam tactic using WhatsApp exposed

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 17): The public is warned of a new scam tactic by scammers who hack WhatsApp accounts and lure their victims with the promise of a generous commission.

Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) chief publicity officer Simon Chin said there is no such thing as a free lunch where one can earn a large commission without hard work.

He urged the public not to fall victim to such scam tactics.

Chin said he was recently added to a WhatsApp group named “YouTube-Support Program03” and the administrator sent a message urging the members not to exit group, followed by an introduction of himself and a purported programme with YouTube. The administrator claimed that one could earn money daily by following YouTube channels, and that there was no fees involved.

He said the administrator later shared a picture of the commission rate and bank-in slip in an attempt to make the scam more convincing. The commission rate shows that one could earn a minimum of RM168 per day or RM5,000 per month.

Sensing that something is amiss, Chin said he immediately called his friend, who informed him that his WhatsApp had been hacked.

Chin said his friend could no longer access WhatsApp on his phone, while the hacker added all his contacts into the WhatsApp group.

According to some of the victims, he said users would be added to a “Task Manager” platform and be assigned ‘jobs’ once they accepted the invitation to join the plan. The participants would then be requested to ‘like’ some YouTube channels and take screenshots to send to the ‘Manager’.

Their accumulated income from their YouTube channel ‘likes’ will be displayed on a ‘Work Sheet’, but the users never received any money. Later, the users will be requested to invest or share their bank details in order to obtain their revenue. After the users transferred the money or provided their bank details, the scammers will steal from their accounts.

Chin reminded the public to conduct a thorough search on the purported company, employer and recruitment officer if they receive similar invitation.

If they are added into the WhatsApp group by their ‘friend’, they should contact their friend personally to verify the matter.

“Do not simply divulge your bank details, and refrain from clicking on suspicious links or scanning QR codes,” Chin urged in a statement on Friday.