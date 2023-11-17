Northeast Monsoon: APM identifies over 5,000 flone-prone areas nationwide, highest number in Sarawak

KUALA NERUS (Nov 17): A total of 5,648 areas nationwide have been identified as flood-prone during the Northeast Monsoon season this year.

Civil Defence Force (APM) chief commissioner Datuk Aminurrahim Mohamed said they include 1,066 locations in Sarawak, Sabah (798), Pahang (750), Johor (745), Kelantan (617), Perak (286) and 271 locations in Selangor.

Also flood-prone are 260 locations in Kedah, Terengganu (258), Penang (241), Melaka (124), Negeri Sembilan (120), Kuala Lumpur (73), Perlis (22), and 17 locations in Labuan.

As such, he reminded residents in the areas involved to always be alert and prepare all the necessary documents and emergency items such as medicines, flashlights, and clothing in advance in case of floods or other disasters.

“Every household head is advised to prepare a Ready To Go bag containing all essential documents and emergency supplies. If a disaster occurs, immediately grab the bag and head for a safer place.

“In addition, do adhere to the advise of security personnel and cooperate with them as they have been tasked to save lives,” he said after a medal and certificate presentation ceremony here last night.

He also noted that APM has conducted a total of 6,266 emergency and flood preparedness training sessions for the public this year, which were participated by 350,474 individuals, including community leaders, villagers, university and college students.

“Through these sessions and exposure, we hope they would be able to provide prompt emergency response while waiting for rescue personnel to assist them.

“Taking early action is important so that evacuees do not panic and the situation is under control to facilitate rescue efforts by security personnel,” he said. — Bernama