Orang Ulu leaders pay tribute to Lihan Jok, mourn loss to the community

MIRI (Nov 17): Orang Ulu leaders have paid tribute to the late former senator and Telang Usan assemblyman Datuk Lihan Jok.

Telang Usan assemblyman Datuk Dennis Ngau called Lihan’s passing a huge loss to the community, especially those in the constituency.

“During his tenure from 2001 until 2011, he had contributed enormously to Telang Usan and its development. Before that, Telang Usan was under the Opposition and the constituency was at the time very far left behind in terms of development.

“When he was elected in 2001, Lihan brought about many changes to Telang Usan’s landscape,” Dennis said when contacted.

“I will remember him as a very hardworking leader who had the people’s best interests at heart.”

Dennis pointed out it was Lihan who had proposed him for the seat during the 2011 state election.

Kayan paramount chief Temenggong Elizabeth Deng said she was shocked to hear of Lihan’s passing yesterday.

“Datuk Lihan Jok was a humble and hardworking people’s representative. I used to work closely with him throughout his tenure as Telang Usan assemblyman. He was a softspoken and down to earth person,” she said.

She pointed out that Lihan was the founding president of the Federation of Orang Ulu Sarawak Association Malaysia (Forum).

Elizabeth shared that Lihan was passionate about promoting Orang Ulu culture and traditions to the world.

She said the Orang Ulu community, in particular the Kayan community, has lost a great leader.

“On behalf of Majlis Ketua Masyarakat and Ketua Kaum Org Ulu Bahagian Miri, I would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to his beloved wife Datin Freda Mujan Jok, their children, and grandchildren for their loss,” she said.

Lihan passed away at Miri Hospital at 12.42pm yesterday due to kidney complications.

He had been hospitalised for several weeks.