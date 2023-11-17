Planned Kapit gathering, press conference to protest Abd Karim’s statement cancelled   

KAPIT (Nov 17): A planned gathering at the Kapit Town Square tomorrow and press conference at the civic centre on Monday to protest Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah’s earlier statement on Palestinian refugees have been cancelled.

W/O II (Rtd) councillor Martin Bilun, who is a co-ordinator, said the events were cancelled upon advice from the police.

He explained that the events were to show that Sarawakians, especially Kapit residents, fully supported Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi stand that Sarawak should not take in Palestinian refugees.

This followed Abdul Karim’s move on Wednesday to chide non-governmental organisations and a minister for objecting to accepting Palestinian refugees in the state as the federal government had not made any decision on the issue.

“The spirit of ‘Segulai Sejalai’ (together in unity) must be safeguarded at all costs to preserve and practise unity and harmony in our society,” Martin said.

When contacted, Kapit police chief DSP Rohana Nanu said police viewed the planned gathering and press conference seriously and had advised the organiser to cancel both after “thorough consideration of safety and security aspects”.

“The police are closely monitoring the situation because we don’t want any unpleasant things to occur. Public security and order are our main concern,” she stressed.