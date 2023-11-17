Police identify woman pillion rider killed in Jalan Batu Kawah crash

KUCHING (Nov 17): Police have identified the woman pillion rider who died in a motorcycle accident around 5.15pm at Jalan Batu Kawa yesterday.

She was 41-year-old Farrah Irda Kassim from Kampung Sinar Budi Baru, Batu Kawa.

Yesterday, it was reported that the impact of the crash threw Farah off the motorcycle into a monsoon drain estimated to be around three metres deep.

The 37-year-old motorcyclist injured his head and legs.

He is currently warded at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

“Early investigation showed that the motorcycle was heading straight towards MJC when the motorcycle went out of control and crashed into the roadside kerb,” Padawan police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said when contacted today.

He said Farah was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, while the motorcyclist was brought to SGH in an ambulance.

He said police later transported Farah’s body to the hospital’s forensics department for further action.

Abang Zainal added the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.