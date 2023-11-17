Premier receives courtesy call from Armed Forces, Maybank

KUCHING (Nov 17): The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) remains steadfast in addressing security along the Sarawak-Indonesia border to ensure peace and security can be achieved in the region.

This was discussed during a courtesy call to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg by the Third Malaysian Infantry Brigade Commander Brigadier General Adnan Hashim at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

Discussions revolved around vital information regarding assets that could aid ATM in effectively carrying out its duties along Sarawak’s borders, ensuring safety and security of the region, according to a statement from the Information Department today.

The discussions had a significant impact, particularly on the armed forces, emphasising issues regarding safety concerns in the South China Sea and border activities such as intrusions, illegal immigrants, smuggling, and cross-border crimes.

Abang Johari had also received a courtesy call from Maybank president and chief executive officer Dato’ Khairussaleh Ramli, where Maybank Islamic presented a zakat contribution totalling RM1,022,979.60 to aid the people of Sarawak.

The call was also made to further understand the state government’s direction in terms of strategy while seeking avenues for Maybank to contribute towards the realisations of the objectives.

“Maybank also expressed interest in exploring collaborations with the state government to further develop Sarawak, alongside a preview of their upcoming financial report scheduled for November 22, ensuring stability despite challenging market conditions as a prominent player in the industry across 10 Asian countries,” it said.