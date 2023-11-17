RM250,000 in cash prizes await Kenyalang Journalism Awards winners

MIRI (Nov 17): The Kenyalang Journalism Awards is offering cash prizes totalling RM250,000 in 11 categories, including the Sarawak Premier Award.

It will be held on Nov 24 at Pullman Hotel Miri Waterfront.

Federation of Sarawak Journalists Associations (FSJA) president Andy Jong Wan Joon said 353 entries were received from journalists statewide.

“There were 79 entries in the Bahasa Melayu category, 76 entries in the Chinese category, 74 entries for English, and 33 entries for Bahasa Iban, 66 entries are for the broadcast category, and 25 entries for photography category,” he said in a statement.

The categories are Journalism Award (Feature and News Feature); News Reporting Award; Sports Journalism Award; Digital Economy Award; Broadcasting Journalism Award; Community Well-being Journalism Award; Sustainability Journalism Award; Business and Economy Reporting Award; Photo Journalism Award; and Photo Essay Award.

“Since 2015, the Sarawak government has been the main sponsor of KJA with a contribution of RM100,000, while Petronas, Shell, and Sarawak Energy Berhad are gold sponsors who each contributed RM50,000 for the awards prizes.

“Additionally, this year we managed to get other sponsors like Cahya Mata Sarawak; Press Metal Bintulu Sdn Bhd; SEDC Energy Sdn Bhd; Sarawak Information System Sdn Bhd (Sains); and Telum Media; whereas Siti Payung is sponsoring Sarawak kek lapis as a door gift.”

Jong thanked the local community for taking KJA booklet advertisements to help cover the remaining expenses of the ceremony while promoting the media’s role in society.