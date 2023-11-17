Sabah TYT’s eldest son ties the knot

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 17): Datuk Al Hambra Tun Juhar, the eldest son of Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, tied the knot with a company director Datin Scarlett Suhaili Sambinding Abdullah on Friday.

The solemnisation took place at Masjid Negeri here at 2 pm, in the presence of Tun Juhar and his wife Toh Puan Norlidah RM Jasni.

Al Hambra, who is also the Sabah legislative assembly deputy speaker and Nur Jauhar Foundation chairman, and Scarlett Suhaili Sambinding from Kota Belud were married by Istana Seri Kinabalu religious officer Imbran Anggun with a ‘mas kahwin’ (dowry) of RM1,202.

Imbran, in a brief sermon before the solemnisation, advised the bride and groom and all guests about nurturing a marriage, which is a great responsibility that is highly emphasised in Islamic teachings.

“May this couple embark on married life with happiness, equipped with resilience to face challenges, tranquillity in their life together and joy and blessings in fulfilling their respective responsibilities,” he said.

Sabah Mufti Datuk Bungsu@Aziz Jaafar then led a prayer for the well-being of the couple.

Also present was Sabah state assembly speaker Datuk Seri Kadzim M Yahya and Sabah Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif.

Attendees also spent some time taking pictures with the newlyweds before the ceremony ended at 2.45 pm. – Bernama