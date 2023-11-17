Several roads to close for Miri Car Free Day

MIRI (Nov 17): Several roads here will close for Miri Car Free Day on Nov 25 (Saturday) from 6am to 12pm.

The roads involved are Jalan North Yu Seng and Jalan Merpati; as well as half of Jalan Persekutuan, Jalan Kipas, Jalan Sylvia, and Jalan Parry.

In a statement, Miri City Council (MCC) reminded vehicle owners to plan and opt for other routes to reach their destinations.

“Apart from stationing traffic wardens, appropriate traffic diversion road signs will be put up at the site to facilitate the car owners,” said the council.

MCC also reminded participants that limited parking will be available at Jalan Ansellia, Jalan Zinnia, Jalan Calliandra, Jalan Helenium, and Jalan Unus.

“There will be high volume of visitors attending the car free day event whereby there will be series of activities including light musical exercise session, fun walk, tele-match games, and lucky draws,” said MCC.

The council added the programme is part of a global effort to reduce traffic and improve air quality by taking greener trips.