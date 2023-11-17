STAR-PBS merger ultimate aim – Jeffrey

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 17): STAR president Datuk Seri Panglima Jeffrey Kitingan reiterated that the main reason for the mutual discussion between his party and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) recently was for a possible merger.

“That is the ultimate objective but there are processes to be followed and we will take it step by step,” he told reporters on Friday.

Jeffrey added that no deadline is set for the merger.

He also said that STAR and PBS had a mutual discussion recently.

“We will continue that discussion from then on. What we are going to do is strengthen our relationship and understand what are the common objectives and concerns and move to the next stage,” he said at the Pet Kingdom Expo at Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) on Friday.

The Secretary-General of STAR, Datuk Edward Linggu and his PBS counterpart, Datuk Julita Manjungki, on Thursday issued a joint statement, stating that the two parties have reached an agreement to commence official discussions on the establishment of understanding and cooperation.

The statement said that the aim was to respond to calls from the grassroots for both parties to foster a strong and sustainable cooperation for the unity of the multiracial population; to follow up to a proposal on the above matter before the 2020 state general election; and to increase support and further strengthen Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

The decision to commence these official discussions was reached in a meeting between the leaders of both parties on 15 November 2023.

When asked whether other KDM (Kadazan Dusun Murut) political parties were welcome to join them, Jeffrey said they were open to it.

He added that this was because rather than compete (with one another), it would be better for them to sit down and find a way to unite.

“Because if we are not united, the people will say you ask us to unite but you are disunited,” he said.

Meanwhile, former Petagas assemblyman Datuk James Ligunjang said the recent development between PBS and STAR signalled a positive move towards political unity.

“While this cooperation is a step in the right direction, it is crucial to explore the potential challenges such as decision-making processes and grassroots empowerment. Additionally, considering the benefits of a merger between the two parties could lead to a more consolidated and formidable political force.

“The commitment of PBS and STAR to cooperate is a significant development with the potential to address common political concerns. By pooling their resources and expertise, the parties can effectively tackle key issues faced by Sabah, fostering unity and collaboration among their members. This cooperative approach demonstrates a willingness to work together and find common ground, which can ultimately benefit the people of Sabah,” he said in a statement.