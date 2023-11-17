The Spring launches ‘A Wonkaful Christmas’ with iconic tree lighting

KUCHING (Nov 17): The Spring Shopping Mall officially launched its ‘A Wonkaful Christmas’ campaign with the lighting of its iconic giant Christmas tree today.

A collaboration with Warner Bros Malaysia, the campaign is a celebration of the upcoming Christmas movie ‘Wonka’ and features decorative themes and activities inspired by Roald Dahl’s iconic character, Willy Wonka.

Distributed by Warner Bros Pictures, ‘Wonka’ is set to premiere in Malaysian cinemas on December 7.

To kick off the festivities, the mall is hosting a Social Media Giveaway until November 26, offering a chance to win tickets to the ‘Wonka’ Premiere Screening at Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC).

Participants can join the giveaway by participating through The Spring’s Facebook page and Instagram account.

Visitors can also explore the mall’s Christmas Market, inspired by the movie’s ‘Chocolate Cartel’. Featuring local artisans and festive gifts, visitors can explore a variety of choices such as personalised leather goods, handmade accessories, jewellery and educational children’s toys.

Present at the Christmas tree lighting ceremony was Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng and Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Shoppers can also enjoy a series of Saturday performances featuring local talents such as Dell Lawrence, JayC, Roxy Ixzy, Florianne Juseng, Claudia Geres and Alex Munan.

A Christmas Cantata is scheduled for December 23 from 7pm onwards, and will feature a group from Trinity Methodist Church performing Christmas songs.

Meanwhile, an exclusive Christmas redemption programme, starting November 24, allows shoppers to collect ‘Virtual Wonka Candies’ for every RM350 spent mall-wide, with a chance to win exciting rewards through a ‘Lucky Dip’; featuring a variety of rewards ranging from Wonka Umbrella, Wonka Blanket, Wonka Hoodie, Sereni & Shentel’s Blair Headband and Bath & Body Works Hand Soaps.

On another hand, the Oompa Loompa Hunt from November 29 to December 25 lets shoppers explore the mall’s Wonka-themed setup, with QR codes for a chance to win special gifts.

For children, weekend workshops from November 25 to Christmas Eve offer creative activities, while children aged five to 10 can experience the ‘Wonkaful Tea Party’ event every weekend from December 1 to 17.

In conjunction with the campaign, The Spring has partnered with Hope Place Kuching for the “Sweetness of Giving” corporate social responsibility event, treating 70 children to a shopping spree, lunch, and a special “Wonka” movie screening on Christmas Day.

For more details, contact 082-238111 or visit The Spring’s official website at www.thespring.com.my/kchevents.