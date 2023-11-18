ART prototype in Samarahan for next stage proof-of-concept exercise (Video)

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Nov 18): The prototype Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) hydrogen-powered vehicle is now in Samarahan for the next stage of its proof-of-concept (POC) exercise.

It is learnt that the prototype ART vehicle arrived in the wee hours this morning from Kuching Isthmus, where it underwent its engineering run in September and October.

In a Facebook post today, La Promenade Mall shared photos of the prototype ART vehicle parked in front of the mall.

Facebook user Michael Boon also shared a video of the prototype ART vehicle passing by Vivacity Megamall heading towards Samarahan just after midnight.

Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd in its Facebook post on Nov 17 shared that the POC exercise for the prototype ART vehicle is scheduled to start next week.

The ART vehicle will travel on a dedicated lane during the POC exercise.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said on Nov 16 that Southeast Asia’s first Transit Signal Priority (TSP) system is now in operation along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway at the ILP and Sarawak Heart Centre roundabouts.

Uggah had said the system, developed by a Sarawakian company, is meant to regulate traffic along the expressway which will soon have an ART system plying it.

“With this TSP, it enables traffic lights to go green for the ART whenever the ART passes any intersection along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway,” he said.