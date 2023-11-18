ART Smart Tram recognised as ‘Low Carbon Transport Project of the Year’ at Enlit Asia in Jakarta

KUCHING (Nov 18): The hydrogen fuel cell powered Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) Smart Tram was recognised as ‘Low Carbon Transport Project of the Year’ at the Enlit Asia annual conference in Jakarta, Indonesia on Nov 14.

The ART is the backbone of the KUTS project, which aims to modernise public transportation and ease traffic congestion in Greater Kuching.

The award was presented to Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC), the parent company of Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd, which implements the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) Project that is under the purview of Ministry of Transport Sarawak.

“The Low Carbon Transport award category includes any significant contribution to the development of efficient, cost-effective low carbon mobility solutions, or projects that have supported the development or growth of non-ICE (non-internal combustion engine) transportation across the region,” SEDC said in a press release.

Present to receive the award was SEDC chairman Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain, who was accompanied by SEDC general manager Datu Abdul Hadi Kadir and Sarawak Metro chief executive officer Mazli Mustaffa.

SEDC said this recognition is a testament to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s vision of a clean and sustainable future for Sarawak.

It said Abang Johari, who is also the minister in charge of SEDC, envisioned Sarawak to pioneer the development of a renewable hydrogen economy and the reduction of carbon emissions to ensure that Sarawak continuously enjoys an inclusive and better quality of life without compromising on economic growth.

Enlit Asia is a platform for leading industry providers to showcase innovative solutions, services, and products in line with the Asian strategy to transition to a low-carbon energy supply.