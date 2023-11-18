Club encouraged by high interest in kuntau among Sibu youths

SIBU (Nov 18): The participation of youths in the traditional martial art of ‘kuntau’ here has been very encouraging, says a local practitioner.

According to Dam Dam Spering Sibu Kuntau Art Club chairman Well Ajah, he has trained more than 50 enthusiasts in five sessions held throughout the year.

“The participants are aged between 10 and 30. What I find pleasantly surprising is that there are young women who are very interested in kuntau.

“It’s encouraging to see that they show interest in it and they also realise that defending this traditional martial art is the responsibility of the younger generation,” he told reporters when met here yesterday.

Well, also the club’s head coach, said last week, a total of 18 participants had completed their training and a ceremony to commemorate this took place at the Kuntau Stadium in Kampung Bahagia Jaya, Teku here.

He said the participants specifically learned the ‘Dam Dam Spering’ and ‘Bungai Satu’ types of kuntau.

“It makes me really proud to see that our young people are very interested in learning this martial art.

“This is definitely a positive development.”

Well also took the opportunity to express his appreciation to all the participants involved, for having shown persistence throughout the training period.

“I will continue to actively teach the art of kuntau to those who are interested, so that many more from the new generation will inherit it in the future.

“It is my hope that our cultural heritage, including the traditional games inherited from our ancestors, would not be lost in time,” he added.

In addition, Well said the club, despite its name, also exposed the participants to many aspects of the Iban culture and ceremonies such as the ‘miring’ (seeking blessings), the ‘ngajat’ dance, and ‘betaboh’ (drum performance).

Those who are interested in kuntau and other Iban traditional practices can contact Well via 010-599 4100.