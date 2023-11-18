DAP Sarawak chairman wants a bank branch at Mile 10 Bazaar

KUCHING (Nov 18): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen is requesting Putrajaya to set up a commercial bank branch in the Mile 10 Bazaar here.

In a letter sent to federal Deputy Finance Minister II Steven Sim Chee Keong, the Stampin MP said at the moment, there is not a single bank operating a branch in the bazaar.

“The Mile 10 Bazaar is a fast-developing area in Kuching. In fact, the head office of the Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) is situated there, surrounded by approximately 300 shophouses and flanked by the 10th Mile Market and SJKC Chung Hua Batu 10, with more than 1,500 students.

“There is also a light industrial zone nearby. In the last few years, many housing estates were developed in the nearby area,” he said.

Chong recalled that many years ago, there was a Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) branch in the bazaar, however it was closed down later on.

Since then, he said the traders, hawkers and residents and all the villagers nearby were put to great inconvenience when it came to doing banking transactions.

“The nearest bank is situated at the Kuching Mile 7 Bazaar. Though the distance may not seem far between Mile 7 and Mile 10, the traffic jam is horrendous and during peak hours, it may take more than half an hour to travel one-way from Mile 10 to Mile 7, and the lack of parking spaces at the Mile 7 Bazaar makes matters worse.

“Given the demography and the growing economic activities in the area, I strongly believe that the Mile 10 Bazaar has now developed sufficiently for BSN or any other banks to set up a branch there,” he added.

Acknowledging such a move might not be commercially viable, Chong expressed hope that BSN or any other commercial bank would look upon it as a corporate social responsibility (CSR) project.

He also expressed hope that for the sake of those living and trading near the Mile 10 Bazaar, the Ministry of Finance would impress upon BSN or any other banks to set up a branch there.