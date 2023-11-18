Ex-senator’s family launches fund to help Sarawak IPT students

MIRI (Nov 18): Ten students of institutions of higher learning (IPT) here were selected to receive educational assistance from the Ling Family Higher Education Fund which was launched last Saturday.

Fund manager and former senator Alan Ling said a total of RM30,000 was disbursed for the first batch of recipients.

“This educational aid is for all Sarawak children and we intend to spread the fund out to benefit Sarawak children not only in Miri but also from other places in the state,” said Ling.

He said the fund was established in conjunction with the Ling family annual reunion held in Miri recently.

According to him, eight siblings from the Ling family will take turns hosting the event annually as part of strengthening of relationships.

Alan Ling is the eldest son of T.K. Ling, the fourth child in the Ling’s big family.

“This fund was established by eight brothers and sisters to help eligible Sarawak children taking up diploma or degree studies at local institutions of higher learning,” he explained.

He also said it signifies the Ling family’s concern for the welfare and education of local students as it is important for their future.

The recipients of the first batch were invited to attend a dinner with the Ling family and each received RM3,000 each from the education fund.

Ling hopes that the fund will to some extent help reduce the burden of students with their expenses such as covering fares, buying laptops and items in the dormitory.

“The qualifications are very simple. From needy and low-income families, we help the children of Sarawak from various races who can apply online,” he said.

Ling looked forward to the aid recipients excelling in their studies and returning to serve their community.