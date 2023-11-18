Kuching South mayor: Korean & JADAM Nature Farming workshop good avenue for learning sustainable farming practices

KUCHING (Nov 18): Over 200 participants from Sarawak, Sabah and Peninsular Malaysia are gathered here for the Korean & JADAM Nature Farming workshop from Nov 17 to 18 at Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak.

Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng, who officiated at the event yesterday, emphasised the importance of sustainable farming practices and congratulated Nature Resource Solutions, Swinburne Sarawak Science Society and Sarawak Skills for organising the workshop.

The focus of the workshop is on the latest Korean and JADAM technology ‘Almost-No-Cost’’ Sustainable Farming, where participants will share and learn from international experts from the Philippines.

“We are keen to follow what you learn and will implement in the months to come,” he said, while highlighting Kuching South City Council’s (MBKS) commitment to promoting sustainable farming initiatives.

The council, he said, has worked hard to implement sustainability initiatives into the municipality’s markets.

“This year, we have also supported the Kuching Natural Farmers’ Market at MBKS grounds. In one year, this Market has tripled in size from 12 to over 30 vendors.

“They (vendors) have over 300 followers on Facebook, and have attracted up to 200 health-conscious consumers to each market segment – and this is likely to grow,” said Wee.

Wee also thanked Nature Resource Solutions (NRS) and its partners – Kuching Urban Farming and local organic farmers for their efforts in bringing safe and healthy food to Kuching through the Kuching Natural Farmers’ Market initiative.

Commenting on the growing size of the Kuching Natural Farmers’ Market, he said that this shows that Kuching residents are keen to source foods from organic and sustainable sources.

Thus, the council, he said, will continue to support local farmers in promoting their local, seasonal and homegrown fruits and vegetables.

“Growing more food using low-cost, home-grown and eco-friendly inputs has important socio-economic and environmental advantages for our community,” he added.