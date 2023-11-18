Winnie Albert thrilled with revitalised career, to fight for other Sarawakian artistes

KUCHING (Nov 18): Veteran singer Winnie Albert has enjoyed an amazing comeback since her cover of Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza’s hit ‘Percayalah’ went viral in August last year.

Yesterday, Winnie unveiled her new single ‘Aku Ukai Lulung’ under Wavemix Production.

Other artistes under the label who jointly released their new singles were Nai Dinamik (‘Berbagi Hati’), Stan Akai Dai & D’Big Jamm (‘Merelakanmu’), and Zulq (‘Setia Menanti’).

Winnie wholeheartedly expressed gratitude for her career’s revival.

“I love Wavemix Production because they embraced me when others treated me like trash.

“I pray for myself and will continue to fight for Sarawakian artistes,” she said.

Wavemix Production director Jimmy Pelikat said the label boasts 22 singers, including eight seasoned artistes.

“We are reaching out to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture for assistance in creating platforms to uplift our music industry.

“Currently, our local industry tends to remain confined within Sarawak. However, with the backing of the ministry, we can break these confines and reach audiences in Peninsular Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, and Indonesia,” he said.

He also revealed ambitious plans for the new year involving collaborations with talents from outside Sarawak to infuse a fresh perspective in the local music scene.

“We are in pursuit of evolution. If Sabah can export its national songs successfully, Sarawak should also present something unique.

“Our plan involves engaging talents from beyond Sarawak to interpret our local songs,” he said.

He also announced plans to collaborate with Datuk Nash on a new song as part of a commitment to work with established figures to elevate Sarawakian music.