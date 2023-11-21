Dr Jerip: MAHB takes several immediate measures to upgrade Miri Airport

KUCHING (Nov 21): Several immediate measures have been taken by Malaysia Airport Holdings Berhad (MAHB) to upgrade Miri Airport, said Deputy Minister of Transport (Aviation and Roads) Datuk Dr Jerip Susil.

He said the measures include the rehabilitation of the existing concrete slab at the parking apron and its associated works for the airport’s Bay 2 as well as the installation of 32 closed-circuit televisions (CCTVs) at the new area of the passenger covered walkway, control post 1 and the centralised utility building.

“The upgrades also include the upgrading of the storage CCTV system, replacement of the existing roofing the south of the airport and MASKargo substation, and the replacement of carpet at 3 units of its passenger boading bridge,” he added.

He said this in his reply to a supplementary question by Adam Yii (GPS-Pujut) during the State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Adding on, Dr Jerip said the state Transport Ministry had proposed the Miri Airport Optimisation Plan (Airport Expansion Plan) to its federal counterpart back in June 30, this year.

The proposed plan, estimated to cost RM60 million, covers an increase in the airport’s terminal capacity from two million passengers per annum to three million passengers, he added.

“The proposed scope of works for the expansion comprises of a new building extension and upgrade of Rural Air Services (RAS) area; additional new check-in counters, new office area, signages and wayfinding; new baggage handling system; improvement and upgrading works at first floor departure hall area; pier expansion and additional passenger poarding bridge; and automation towards Airport 4.0.

“This expansion plan is only for short-term plan-the state Ministry and MAHB are working together for a long-term plan to build a new international airport terminal for Miri,” he added.