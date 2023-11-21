Headmaster expresses gratitude as upgrading work at SK Ulu Ansuan underway

TELUPID (Nov 21): Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Ulu Ansuan headmaster George Odol, who spent over three years staying in a school storeroom, gladly shared the efforts by the government through the Ministry of Education (MOE) to upgrade the school’s facilities.

In a post on the ‘Malaysia Mendidik’ Facebook page, George said a total of RM12.5 million had been allocated by the government to upgrade the school’s facilities.

In fact, he said the construction of four new teachers’ quarters units was approved through Budget 2024.

According to him, as a short-term solution, the MOE had allocated RM200,000 to carry out maintenance work on the existing seven units of teachers’ quarters at the school, which were fully completed yesterday (Nov 20).

“The MOE’s short-term and long-term solutions will be able to end the issue of lack of facilities at the school such as teachers’ quarters in the near future,” he said while expressing his gratitude to the government and the MOE for their efforts to help the school.

Previously, the media had reported how George, who is due to retire on Nov 27, spent over three years living in the school’s storeroom just to be able to carry out his duties in educating his pupils in the interior of Sabah.

George shared his ordeal through his TikTok account https://www.tiktok.com/@mr.george_odol, which to date has garnered over 211,000 views.

SK Ulu Ansuan, which has nine teachers, is located about 230 kilometres from Kota Kinabalu. – Bernama