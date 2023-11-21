Indonesian in Miri jailed 5 days, fined RM800 for gambling in public place

MIRI (Nov 21): An Indonesian man was sentenced to five days in jail and fined RM800 in default one month in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for gambling in public place.

Magistrate Sandy Yvette Freddy meted out the sentence against Memori Mahbar of Sambas, after he pleaded guilty to the charge framed under Section 7(2) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The Section provides for a maximum fine of RM5,000, or up to six months’ jail, or both, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, police arrested Memori and confiscated his handphone in an operation dubbed “Ops Dadu Khas” at an eatery at Centre Point 2 Miri at 8.05pm on Nov 17.

A check later found that there was an online gambling application in the handphone.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case, while Memori was unrepresented by a legal counsel.