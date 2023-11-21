JKR closes part of Kapit’s Jalan Selirik until Jan 20 for roadworks

KAPIT (Nov 21): The Public Works Department (JKR) has closed a section of Jalan Selirik opposite Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) Kapit.

The closure is to enable repairs to a crack across the road surface, which puts it at risk of collapse.

Kapit engineer Jawa Gara said the section of road will be closed until Jan 20, 2024.

He advised road users to use Jalan Hill Top or Jalan Puan Sri Tiong while the project is being carried out.

It is understood that the road could reopen sooner should the roadworks be completed earlier.

For more information, call the Public Works Department Kapit on 084-796040 during office hours.