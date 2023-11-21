Joint committee to coordinate Federal development projects in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 21): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor has agreed with the proposal for the formation of a state-federal joint committee to coordinate the implementation of federal development projects in Sabah.

He said that obstacles hindering the implementation or completion of federal projects could be ironed out with the formation of the committee under the purview of the Sabah Development Office (SDO).

The Chief Minister also instructed the SDO to act against contractors who failed to carry out their end of the bargain.

“Just terminate their contract. Why must the contractor continue to be retained when the project never takes off? What is the hold up (in firing the contractor)?” he said when chairing the State Development Action Council meeting at Menara Kinabalu on Tuesday.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun had earlier raised the issue of the construction of the Ranau District Mosque, which had been considerably delayed and yet there was no action to terminate the contractor.

“I want all ministries, departments and agencies to take heed of the issues presented by the SDO to improve performance,” he said when chairing the State Development Action Council meeting at Menara Kinabalu.

Hajiji said that in the National 2024 Budget tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar

Ibrahim on October 13, Sabah had been allocated RM6.6 billion for development compared to this year’s RM6.5 billion.

He said the Federal government also delegated development projects below RM50 million to Sabah Technical Agency to enhance implementation efficacy further.

The State and Federal governments have also agreed that Sabah will take over the regulatory power on electricity supply on January 3, 2024, with the Federal Government agreeing to continue subsidising Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) until the SESB Transformation Plan is implemented seven years from now.

All these, he said, clearly reflected the Federal Government’s commitment to focus on Sabah’s development through the implementation of the 1963 Malaysia Agreement (MA63).

“Hence, all federal and state implementing agencies must improve their performance, galvanise cooperation and enhance development projects’ quality for the sake of the people,” he said.

The Chief Minister also reiterated his call for all District Officers to monitor the performance of development projects, enhancing delivery service and addressing poverty issues in their respective areas.

“The functions of the District Development Action Committee and District People Wellbeing Focus Group must also be enhanced. Report to the higher-ups if there are problems.

“We must focus on the implementation of development projects because we are worried that the allocation failed to reach the grassroots due to inefficiency,” he said.

Hajiji said all outdated and irrelevant regulations must be re-looked and improved in accordance with the current situation.