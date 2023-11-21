Julaihi: Update to Electricity Ordinance necessary to advance S’wak govt’s policies on energy transition

THE state’s Electricity Ordinance has been updated to advance the Sarawak government’s policies on electricity trade after the Bill to amend the law was passed today.

According to Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi, the law is to amend the Electricity Ordinance (Cap. 50) which was revised in 2002 having been in force since Jan 1, 1956.

He said under the present Ordinance, Syarikat SESCO Berhad (Sesco), now wholly owned by Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB), is the sole generator, distributor and supplier of electricity in Sarawak.

“This Electricity Ordinance has to be updated to advance the Sarawak government’s policies on energy transition to clean renewable energy, entrenching Sarawak’s status as the energy powerhouse or hub for the Asean region through a grid system that would enable renewable energy from Sarawak to be exported to Sabah, Brunei, Kalimantan, Singapore and even Peninsular Malaysia.

“The update also allows our people and investors to participate in the energy systems and cascading hydro-power in our rivers, and for SEB to procure from these new energy sources for distribution and supply of electricity to consumers through the transmission grid system that SEB owns,” he added when tabling the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2023 at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) today.

With the passing of the Bill, he said the amendment thereby enhances, strengthens and improves provisions in the present Ordinance.

With these amendments, he also said Sarawak government will be able to facilitate the implementation of Post-Covid Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 for energy transition to clean renewable energy.

The amendment also aims to create a robust, well-regulated electricity industry to support the sustainable development of Sarawak to become the regional powerhouse of Asean.

“It would provide opportunities for our people and investors to partake in power generation, and make available more job opportunities and provide Sarawak with additional sources of revenues,” he said.

A total of 14 members of the august House participated in the Bill’s debate, with one of them, Padungan assemblyman Chong Chieng Jen, complaining about the new Section 27(3) of the law which provides that an electricity supplier like Sesco is not obligated to supply to an applicant if electricity to the applicant or premises had been previously discontinued.

In addressing Chong’s complaints, Julaihi said a landlord should be liable for the default of his tenant and could avoid liability by taking a deposit from his or her tenant to pay for any outstanding bills.

“(Chong) alleged it is unfair to penalise the landlord when it was the tenant who was in default.

“If anyone has genuine reasons for any dispute with Sesco, they can bring the matter to court,” he said.

At a press conference later, Julaihi expressed his disappointment at Chong for not being present in the august House when he replied to Chong’s questions.

Julaihi nevertheless said he will continue to answer Chong’s questions and address his complaints at DUN sittings in the future as he is doing his work as a minister professionally.