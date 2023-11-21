Machan riot: Court sets Jan 3, 2024 for case management, Feb 1-2 for trial

SIBU (Nov 21): The Magistrates’ Court here today fixed Jan 3, 2024 for case management of eight men charged in connection with a riot in Machan bazaar, Kanowit in August this year.

Magistrate Oon Kork Chern also set Feb 1 and 2, 2024 for trial.

Accused Johnny Lau, 33, Tie Sing Tai, 45, Kevin Lau Pick King, 35, Alvin Tang Chan Siew, 33, Dave Wong Yan Dao, 20, Jonwin Umpi, 57, Willis Inggol Jonwin, 21, and Brandon Lee Kah Xin, 25, were charged under Section 148 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same Code.

All eight accused were present with their lawyers during case mention today.

If convicted, they face up to five years in prison, or a fine, or both.

According to the charge, they allegedly took part in a riot on Aug 7 at around 4.30pm in front of a restaurant in Machan bazaar.

Meanwhile, some 100 policemen were present at the court complex to guard against any possible untoward incident.

Among the senior officers spotted were Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department (CID) deputy chief ACP Ishak Yaakob and Sibu CID chief DSP Abdul Razak Musa.

When contacted later, Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the situation at the court compound was calm.

“We have also set up roadblocks at four locations in Sibu for crime prevention,” he said.